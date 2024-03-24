US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday told ABC News that she would not rule out "consequences" if Israel carried out a military operation in Rafah.

Israeli officials have been clear that the only way to ensure a victory over Hamas is to eliminate the brigades ensconced in Rafah.

When asked if she believed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be an "obstacle to peace," Harris evaded the question, saying that the US has "got to continue to enforce" what it believes the priorities are for the war in Gaza. "We’ve been very clear that far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed."

Later, when Harris was asked whether Netanyahu "flat out ignoring" US President Joe Biden’s warning about a Rafah operation would be "a red line" for the administration, she said, "We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake. ... We’ve been very clear that it would be a mistake to move into Rafah with any type of military operation."

Pressed with a query of, "Are you ruling out that there would be consequences from the United States?" Harris told ABC News, "I am ruling out nothing."