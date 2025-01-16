Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on Thursday with President Isaac Herzog of Israel in their twelfth conversation since she took office.

The Vice President thanked Herzog for his partnership and friendship and reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to the security of Israel.

The Vice President and President Herzog discussed the ceasefire and hostage deal that has been reached between Israel and Hamas and she expressed that she expects it to be implemented fully and on schedule.

The Vice President welcomed that the deal would return hostages to their families, bring "immediate relief to the people of Gaza through a surge in humanitarian aid, and form the basis for a lasting end to the war and security for Israel."|

The Vice President also expressed her belief that the ceasefire and hostage deal can be the foundation on which to build a more peaceful future for Israeli and Palestinian people, and her intent to continue working to achieve a future of greater peace, dignity, and security for all people in the region.