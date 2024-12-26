US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday posted a video of her and her husband, Doug Emhoff, lighting Hanukkah candles, and wished the Jewish people a Happy Hanukkah.

“The story of Hanukkah reminds us that even in darkness, we can find the light. May the next eight nights of reflection bring you hope, joy, and love. Happy Hanukkah,” she wrote.

US President Joe Biden earlier posted greetings to his X account ahead of the holiday of Hanukkah.

“Rabbi Sacks said: A people that can walk through a valley of shadow of death and still rejoice is a people that cannot be defeated by any force or fear,” wrote Biden in a message posted to the official account of the President of the United States, @POTUS.

“That capacity for faith is the light of the Jewish people. As Hanukkah begins, may it shine from menorahs around the world,” he added.

Biden later posted a second greeting to his personal account, @JoeBiden, writing, “Hanukkah is a timeless story of miracles. Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a happy Hanukkah!”

Last week, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted their final Hanukkah reception at the White House before Donald Trump assumes office next month.

“I know that this year’s Hanukkah falls on hearts that are still very heavy. This is the second Hanukkah since the horrors of October 7. Over 1,000 slaughtered. Hundreds taken hostage. Unspeakable sexual violence and so much more. The trauma of that day and its aftermath are still raw and ongoing,” Biden said at the reception.

“I’ve gotten over 100 hostages out and I will not stop until I get every single one of them home,” he vowed.

Biden said that his final Hanukkah message to the Jewish community as President of the United States is, “Hold on to that hope. Shine your light. Shine the light of optimism. And above all, keep the faith. Keep the faith.”