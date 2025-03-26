Democratic Party officials reportedly explored ways to prevent President Joe Biden from seeking re-election in 2024 due to concerns over his health and ability to defeat Donald Trump, according to a new book.

"Fight: In the Midst of the Wildest Battle for the White House", by Jonathan Allen and Amy Parnes, details secret discussions within the Democratic National Committee (DNC) as early as 2023. The book claims party leaders discreetly developed contingency plans in case Biden withdrew at various stages—before or after securing the nomination.

According to sources cited in the book, these discussions considered multiple scenarios: Biden stepping aside before the primaries, winning the nomination but resigning before the convention, or even being unable to continue after securing the nomination.

The book further alleges that some of Vice President Kamala Harris' aides discussed the possibility of Biden’s death while in office. Harris’ then-media adviser, Jamal Simmons, reportedly led a meeting where participants considered which federal judges could swear her in as president in such an event. Though Harris was not informed of the list, Simmons had prepared a detailed media strategy in case of an emergency.

The book also highlights Harris' frustration with being politically tied to Biden and her team’s inability to secure an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan in an effort to reach a broader audience.

These revelations suggest underlying tensions within the Democratic Party as they navigated Biden’s re-election prospects.