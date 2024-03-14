תיעוד הדקירה מצלמות האבטחה

A man in his 50s was critically wounded on Thursday in a stabbing attack at a cafe in the Beit Kama Junction in southern Israel.

A MDA spokesperson stated that crews are fighting for the life of the man who was stabbed in his neck and stomach. Two additional victims were lightly wounded.

The terrorist was neutralized.

זירת הפיגוע צילום: ידידיה הרוש/TPS

A police helicopter is searching the area to rule out the possibility of additional terrorists at large.

MDA Senior EMT Kalman Ganzburg related: “We arrived on the scene in large numbers, there was a large commotion, and we found a male of approximately 50 years old lying unconscious by one of the stores, with penetrating injuries. We immediately moved him to the MDA Mobile Intensive Care Unit and evacuated him to hospital in critical condition and undergoing CPR.”

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Kaddish Beloy reported: "I arrived at the scene within half a minute of receiving the call and encountered a doctor and a military EMT who were treating someone and trying to stop the bleeding without medical equipment. I took out my medical kit and brought them dressing equipment to stop the bleeding. While providing treatment at the scene, unfortunately, the person lost consciousness and was transported to the hospital in critical condition while undergoing resuscitation efforts. We also provided assistance at the scene to another person who sustained light injuries, and to several people who suffered from emotional shock."

The Beit Kama Junction is located immediately north of the Bedouin town of Rahat, approximately 12 miles north of Be'er Sheva.

credit: ידידיה הרוש/TPS

credit: ידידיה הרוש/TPS

credit: ידידיה הרוש/TPS

credit: ידידיה הרוש/TPS