Former US President Donald Trump on Monday said that one of his first actions if he is reelected in November would be to free rioters imprisoned for their actions during the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, The Hill reported.

“My first acts as your next President will be to Close the Border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free the January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has made similar comments in the past. In January of 2022, he said, "If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly."

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) later distanced himself from Trump’s suggestion and said the comments are “inappropriate.”

Trump himself is facing federal charges in Washington, D.C., over efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The US Supreme Court agreed in late February to decide whether Trump may claim immunity in the election subversion case.