US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced on Wednesday the establishment of a new select subcommittee aimed at investigating the events leading up to and following the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

“House Republicans are proud of our work so far in exposing the false narratives peddled by the politically motivated January 6 Select Committee during the 117th Congress, but there is still more work to be done,” Johnson said in a statement quoted by NBC News.

The new subcommittee's stated mission is to “uncover the full truth that is owed to the American people,” according to Johnson.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA will chair the subcommittee, which will operate under the oversight of the House Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

In a statement on Wednesday, Loudermilk said, “What happened at the Capitol that day was the result of a series of intelligence, security, and leadership failures at multiple levels within numerous entities.”

The original January 6 committee was formed after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would use her power to pursue a select committee to probe the riots. Pelosi’s move came after Senate Republicans blocked legislation on the formation of the commission.

The commission conducted a nearly two-year investigation into the riots. Its work included a series of 10 high-profile hearings in 2022, before releasing its final report in December of that year.

Before leaving office earlier this week, President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons to all lawmakers and staff members who served on the original committee, including its chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and vice chair, former Rep. Liz Cheney.