Channel 12 News reports that the IDF and the Civil Administration, at the direction of the National Security council, have over the past day transferred more than seventy orphans from Gaza to Judea and Samaria.

During the operation, the orphans were moved from the SOS orphanage in Gaza, which had ceased to function, through Israeli territory, including Jerusalem.

The National Security Council approved the transfer, which also included dozens of adult chaperones, to their new home in Bethlehem.

The operation was carried out at the request of the German embassy.

Sizeable IDF forces were assigned to ensure the buses moved smoothly from the Taba border crossing to Palestinian Authority territory.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich denounced the operation. “Anyone kind to the cruel will be cruel to the kind. This was a moral travesty.”

“I demand that the Prime Minister clarify who ordered this immoral act and with what authority they did so while our hostages are still being held by the enemy.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir joined him: “That is not how to run a state that wants total victory. There are endless faked humanitarian gestures and Israelis are paying for it. In war, one must crush the enemy instead of worrying about looks.”

MK Simcha Rothman also objected. “With no sign of life from our hostages, there is no room for endangering IDF soldiers in the extraction of Gazans and their resettlement in Judea and samaria.”

Governor of Gush Etzion Shlomo Ne'eman release the statement about the transfer: "Humanitarian gestures for humanitarian gestures! We provide more and more gestures and make sure that aid is transferred to a group of murderers, when innocent citizens including women, children, the elderly and the sick are being held by these evil people. We must stop the madness and ensure the Israeli hostages are released. I call on the residents of Gush Etzion, Jerusalem, and our entire region together with the general public to come to the tunnel road with Israeli flags, show solidarity with our hostages and demand unequivocally - there are no gestures to a cruel enemy without the return of our sons and daughters."