A protester bit a policewoman during a demonstration near the Knesset building in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The suspect was arrested by officers who were operating on the scene, and was taken to a police station for questioning.

The incident occurred as a group of demonstrators arrived near the Knesset and tried to set up a protest camp against the government at the scene.

After an order to disperse was given and a police officer announced to the protesters that their demonstration was illegal, a number of protesters began disrupting order and confronting the police officers.