Iran’s judiciary signalled on Tuesday that authorities will be handing out severe sentences to anti-government protesters.

The country’s courts will deal harshly with anyone causing disruptions, committing criminal activities or fomenting anti-government protests, the judiciary said, Reuters reported.

The demonstrations have been ongoing since 22-year old Mahsa Amini’s death on September 16 at the hands of the Iranian morality police.

The regime is increasingly seeing the protests as the biggest threat to the theocratic rulers since the 1979 Islamic Revolution toppled the Shah.

Upwards of 1,000 protesters have been indicted in Tehran Province for participating in the demonstrations, which the government describes as “riots.” Scores of others have been arrested in other parts of the country.

“Now, the public, even protesters who are not supportive of riots, demand from the judiciary and security institutions to deal with the few people who have caused disturbances in a firm, deterrent and legal manner,” judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said, according to Reuters.

Also on Tuesday, University of Science and Culture students in Tehran chanted slogans against the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the ayatollahs.

“This year the Revolutionary Guards will have casualties, down with the entirety of the regime,” they chanted in a video posted to social media.

According to the HRANA news agency covering the protests, 321 demonstrators have been killed, including 50 minors.