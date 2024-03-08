חילוץ הילדה בעזה דובר צה"ל

This week, IDF soldiers worked to rescue a Gazan girl who was trapped in the ruins of a building in the Gaza Strip, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee revealed.

The incident took place in Khan Yunis. The soldiers carried out rescue work in complex terrain conditions and provided the girl with medical assistance.

After checking her condition, the soldiers coordinated with the Palestinian Red Crescent who arrived and evacuated the girl to the hospital.

Adraee wrote that this is "one big human story among all their lies. These are our soldiers - fighting like lions to dismantle Hamas and always relying on humanitarian principles."