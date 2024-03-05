Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office reported on Monday evening that he was examined by his personal doctor and is in good condition.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu is scheduled to hold a situational assessment regarding the month of Ramadan, which had been postponed due to his illness.

"We reject outright the fake news regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu," the Prime Minister's Office said amid rumors that he is not well.

The statement added that "Prime Minister Netanyahu contracted a seasonal flu that has infected a large number of the employees of the bureau."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu was examined this evening by his doctor, Dr. Zvi Herman Berkowitz, and the results of the examination showed that the condition of the Prime Minister is good."

"Prime Minister Netanyahu continues all the time to make decisions, hold consultations, lead the war and manage all the affairs of the state," the statement stressed.

The clarification came hours after journalist Ben Caspit wrote that "when 'mild flu' was reported, I knew about a serious flu, a very serious cough and a fever. There was a fear of pneumonia. I don't know if it materialized."

He added that "this sharpens the need for a regular and regulated procedure regarding the health of a Prime Minister. The current one has not published a full, accurate, detailed and true report on his health for a long time."