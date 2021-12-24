A 31-year-old woman died Friday, shortly after giving birth at a Jerusalem hospital.

The woman, who was in the ninth month of her pregnancy, was hospitalized at Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center two weeks ago, due to serious flu-related symptoms.

During her hospitalization, the woman gave birth via Caesarian section to a healthy baby boy.

After giving birth, the woman was sedated and placed on assisted breathing, due to her worsening condition.

Several days ago, the woman’s condition improved slightly, only to worsen once again before dawn Friday.

Early Friday morning, hospital officials say, the woman’s condition deteriorated suddenly, with her major systems collapsing.

Doctors made intensive efforts to resuscitate her, but after exhaustive efforts the medical staff was forced to declare the woman dead.