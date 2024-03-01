Former US President Donald Trump is pulling more support than President Joe Biden in at least seven swing states that are likely going to determine the election, The Hill reported, citing a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll.

The poll found Biden trailing Trump in several key states — Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada and Wisconsin — when voters were asked who they would support in a hypothetical general election.

Large shares of the respondents voiced concerns with Biden’s age, while a significant percentage said Trump was dangerous.

Across all seven states, 48 percent of voters said they would back Trump, and 43 percent would back Biden. Trump’s lead appeared to be the strongest in North Carolina, where he is 9 points ahead of Biden — with 50 percent support compared to Biden’s 41 percent.

Trump maintained a 6-point lead over Biden in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania in the recent poll — four states Biden carried in 2020.

The gap is closer in Wisconsin and Michigan — which Biden also won in the last presidential election. In Wisconsin, Biden trails Trump by 4 percentage points and trails him by 2 percentage points in Michigan, where Trump has 46 percent of support compared to 44 percent for Biden.