A six-year-old girl died this evening (Tuesday) at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa after contracting the flu.

The child was taken to the emergency room at Rambam's Ruth Rappaport Children's Hospital with a fever and requiring resuscitation.

Despite the medical team's efforts, the girl passed away. She was found to be positive for the flu.

The hospital emphasized that further investigation will be required to determine the child's cause of death and that it was not possible to determine the cause of death without examining further cultures taken from her.

The Health Ministry has received a report on the child's death.

"We share in the family's grief for the severe tragedy that befell them," the hospital said.