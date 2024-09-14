A four-year-old boy died Saturday after his head became trapped in the gate of his family's home.

The boy's aunt, who came to visit the family while the father was at synagogue, found the child stuck and called for help.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams arriving at the scene attempted to resuscitate the boy and evacuated him to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, in critical condition. Staff at the hospital were forced to declare the boy's death.

MDA paramedic Asaf Tapuhi said, "We quickly arrived at the scene, and we saw a four-year-old boy who was unconscious, had no heartbeat, and was not breathing. They told us that apparently his head had become trapped in the gate."

"We immediately began working to resuscitate him, providing chest compressions, assisted breathing, and medications, and evacuated him in a mobile ICU to the hospital, in critical condition."