This morning, the Majdal Shams municipality published the names of eleven of the twelve children and teenagers who were killed in Saturday's Hezbollah rocket strike on a local soccer field.

Ten of the victims were identified as Fajer Laith Abu Saleh (16), Ameer Rabeea Abu Saleh (16), Hazem Akram Abu Saleh (15), Johnny Wadeea Ibrahim (13), Iseel Nasha’at Ayoub (12), Vinees Adham Alsafadi (11), Yazan Nayeif Abu Saleh (12), Alma Ayman Fakher Eldin (11), Naji Taher Halabi (11) and Milad Muadad Alsha’ar (10). They will be laid to rest at 11 am on Sunday.

An eleventh victim, Nathem Fakher Saeb (16), will be laid to rest at 10 am.

The municipality stated, "With great sorrow and sadness, and at peace and with complete submission to God's will, Majdal Shams mourns the best of its children and youth who were killed in the attack on the soccer field."