A baby was found without and signs of life this morning (Friday) next to a trash can on Hezekiyahu Hamelech Street in Tel Aviv.

Magen Dadom Adom medics and parademics were summoned to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the child, but were forced to determine his death.

EMT Niv Shaked said: "We arrived at the scene and saw the baby unconscious without a pulse and not breathing. We performed medical tests and unfortunately, we had to pronounce him dead on the spot."

Police are investigating the incident.