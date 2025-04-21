Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Saar announced this evening (Monday) the passing of five-year-old Haya Limor, who was seriously injured about two and a half weeks ago after she was struck by a parking gate in the city.

The incident occurred on Shabbat at the beginning of April, when Haya was seriously injured in a residential area in the city. Magen David Adom (MDA) teams were called to the scene and provided her with initial medical treatment.

Saar wrote in his statement to his constituents, "With deep sorrow and great pain, we say goodbye to Haya Limor, the five-year-old girl from Kfar Saba, who was critically injured in a tragic incident and did not survive. Our hearts are with the family at this unbearable moment. On behalf of the residents of Kfar Saba, I send my condolences and a big hug. I try and find no words of comfort, may her memory be for a blessing."

A senior MDA paramedic, Nir Caesar, described the scene of the incident. "We saw the girl near the gate, unconscious and suffering from multiple systemic injuries. We gave her medical treatment, which included assisted breathing, and urgently evacuated her in an MDA intensive care unit to the hospital in serious but stable condition."