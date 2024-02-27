The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, conducted a situational assessment at the northern border on Tuesday, with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 146th Division, BG Yisrael Shomer, and additional commanders. LTG Halevi also met the members of the civilian emergency response unit of the community of Shtula.

“Our forces are positioned here in order to locate the enemy and strike it. We are not waiting for anything. What we are saying is this: on the evening of October 7, Hezbollah decided to join in, and for that, it must pay a heavy price. It’s clear that the first thing we need to do is push back the enemy. Then, create a very strong barrier, establish strong intelligence gathering capabilities, position strong forces in the area as well as a strong civilian emergency response unit, and ensure there are bomb shelters and safe areas in homes and communities.

We’d like to tell you, and I also believe, that there is no Hezbollah presence adjacent to the border fence or near it. People have returned here, and I think that if we operate correctly, more people will return here, thanks first and foremost to the security.

The State of Israel will know to make an effort when it comes to bringing people back here to a safe and high quality lifestyle.”