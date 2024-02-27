More than seven million Israelis who have the right to vote will be able to participate in the municipal elections that will be held on Tuesday across the country, except in localities that were evacuated during the war.

Most polling stations will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. In small towns with up to 350 voters and special polling stations (in hospitals, sheltered housing, nursing homes and prisons) the polling stations will close at 8:00 p.m.

In the 2018 elections, the voter turnout was 60%, but it is believed it will be lower this time due to the war in Gaza and the tensions in the north. Because of this, the Ministry of the Interior is calling on the public to take advantage of the off day that has been granted on election day, and exercise their right to vote.

Over 11,000 polling stations will operate across the country in 242 municipalities. Voting among soldiers and reservists who are taking part in combat began already last week.

24,910 candidates on 3,705 slates are running in the municipal elections. 801 candidates are running for the position of head of a local authority, of whom 83 are women, and 474 of whom are candidates who have not previously run for mayor or leader of a local authority.

Those arriving at the polling stations will be asked to identify themselves to the secretary of the polling committee using one of the following documents: identity card, passport, Israeli driver's license, personal military ID or travel document. The ID must be valid and include a photo of the voter.

The counting of votes will begin after the closing of all polling stations. Due to the high number of reservists, the Ministry of the Interior is expecting about 400,000 double envelopes - which contain the ballot slip of the soldiers and reservists together with their identifying information - four times more than in the previous elections. Because of this, the publication of the results may be significantly delayed.

From the moment the counting of votes begins, the results will be published gradually on the website of the Ministry of the Interior. It is estimated that the final results will be made public only at the beginning of next week.

It should be noted that in local authorities where none of the candidates for the position of head of the authority obtain more than 40% of the votes, a second round of elections will be held on Sunday, March 10.