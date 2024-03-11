The polling stations in the runoff of the municipal elections closed on Sunday night and the counting of votes has begun.

The elections were held in 35 localities where none of the candidates obtained at least 40% of the votes in the first round.

Data from the Ministry of the Interior found that the voter turnout in the runoff was 46.1%.

The voter turnout in Beit Shemesh is 60.7%, in Kiryat Gat - 53.1%, in Rehovot - 47.7%, Pardes Hanna-Karkur - 45.8%, Ness Ziona - 42.5%, Ramla - 40.3% and in Haifa the voter turnout was 28.6%.

Beit Shemesh:

Candidate Shmuel Greenberg, who was backed by all the haredi parties in the city, won the runoff against incumbent Mayor Aliza Bloch.

Rehovot:

Matan Dil is leading with 61% over Zohar Blum who is currently receiving 39%.

Haifa:

A count of 40 percent of the votes shows that former mayor Yona Yahav leads with 57% over David Etzioni.

Ariel:

In the city of Ariel, former MK Oren Hazan was defeated in the runoff by Yair Chetboun.

Efrat:

In Efrat, incumbent Mayor Oded Revivi was defeated by Dov Shefler.