On February 1, 2024, US President Biden approved sanctions on four Israeli settlers accused of attacking Palestinian Authority Arabs in Judea and Samaria.

On Tuesday, February 20, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton announced that he had requested clarification on this executive order, in a letter he sent to President Biden.

In his letter, Cotton wrote:

"Dear President Biden,

"Your recent executive order targets Israelis with sanctions who are 'in the West Bank.' Does this phrase include Jerusalem? If so, what parts of Jerusalem? Where are the borders within Jerusalem the capital of Israel, that you are using for purposes of implementing the executive order?

"Please provide your response by February 27, 2024.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this important matter."