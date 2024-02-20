In the crucible of war, Israel's soldiers and reservists stand as guardians of the nation, risking everything to defend their homeland. Yet behind every brave fighter, there lies a family grappling with its own set of challenges, particularly in times of heightened danger and uncertainty.

Since October 7th, the families of IDF reservist soldiers have been thrust into a new reality—one marked by constant worry, economic strain, and emotional upheaval. Mothers, daughters, and wives shoulder the burden of maintaining households, while their loved ones are deployed, all while contending with the ever-present specter of danger.

These courageous women demonstrate remarkable resilience in the face of adversity, providing unwavering support to their families even as they grapple with their own fears and anxieties. Yet their struggles do not end when the soldiers return home; many must confront the psychological toll of combat, navigating a path toward healing amidst the scars of war.

Deborah, a soldier's wife who survived a terrorist attack, eloquently captures the harrowing reality faced by many: "Sometimes I feel like everything around me is collapsing. We're living from moment to moment like in a movie, not knowing what will happen next."

In this time of crisis, it is imperative that we rally behind these unsung heroes, offering them the support and assistance they need to weather the storm. As the IDF stretches its resources thin in the midst of ongoing conflict, it falls upon us to ensure that these families receive the help they deserve.

Join us in standing with the families of IDF reservist soldiers and their children. Your generosity can make a tangible difference in their lives, providing them with the strength and resilience to endure even the darkest of days.

Together, let us honor their sacrifices and uphold the sacred bond that unites us all as proud defenders of the State of Israel.

For donation click here

