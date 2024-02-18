A security incident occurred overnight on an EL AL flight from Phuket, Thailand to Israel.

According to Kan News, hostile factors attempted, as it would appear, to take control of the aircraft's communications network and send it off course. The plane reached its destination and landed safely.

According to the report, the attempt occurred as the aircraft passed near a region in which Houthi rebels operate. However, Somalian officials claim that the unrecognized state of Somaliland, which recently signed a controversial deal with Ethiopia, was behind the incident.

The report further states that the instructions given to the crew were different from the plane's flight path and there is a serious suspicion that whoever was behind it was attempting to damage the aircraft or cause it to enter dangerous areas. There is also a possibility that the instructions came in an attempt to hijack the aircraft from the ground.

The crew understood that something was not right, did not follow the instructions, and moved to an alternate means of communication. At the same time, the crew checked the data with air traffic control and understood that someone was trying to send them off course.