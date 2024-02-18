Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at the beginning of the cabinet meeting today (Sunday), "In light of remarks that have been heard recently in the international community about an attempt to unilaterally force a Palestinian state on Israel, today I submit for Government approval a declarative decision on the issue. I am certain that it will receive very broad support."

The full statement reads: "Israel absolutely rejects international diktat regarding the permanent arrangement with the Palestinians. Such an arrangement will be achieved only by direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions. Israel will continue to oppose unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition, following the October 7 massacre, will award an immense and unprecedented prize to terrorism, and prevent any future peace agreement."

Earlier, Israel Hayom reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu is considering effectively agreeing with the US' intention to recognize a Palestinian state in exchange for a historic achievement in negotiations with Saudi Arabia.

According to the unconfirmed report, the compromise under discussion would include the USA unilaterally recognizing a Palestinian state, and Israel opposing it and clarifying that a permanent arrangement for a state of Palestine will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties. Agreeing to this process is intended to bring breakthroughs in negotiations with Saudi Arabia.

The Biden administration, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, and European Union Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell have all signaled their support for a quick declaration of a Palestinian state in the aftermath of the current war.