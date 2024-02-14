Israel Police on Tuesday night found the remains of a grenade which exploded near the door of an apartment in the central city of Rishon Lezion.

A police sapper transferred the remains for further examination and forensic investigation.

It is believed that the incident is criminal in nature.

Israeli singer Eden Ben Zaken lives in the building where the grenade exploded, but denied connection with the incident.

"The incident in question is in no way connected to singer Eden Ben Zaken or her family members," a statement on Ben Zaken's behalf read. "Eden lives in a multistory building with dozens of residents."