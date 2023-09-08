MK Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid) was injured in Rishon LeZion on Friday morning when a vehicle hit her while she was crossing a street in the wheelchair she uses to get around.

She was evacuated to the Sheba Hospital at Tel Hashomer in light condition. Police forces who arrived at the scene of the accident are investigating the circumstances and detained the driver of the vehicle for questioning.

Yesh Atid confirmed the details, and added that Elharrar has already been discharged from the hospital: "Thank you to all who are concerned."

