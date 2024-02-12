The two hostages rescued from Hamas, Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70), reported that they had not received medical care while in captivity and had been starved by the terrorists.

Their families said that they suffered from malnutrition, unhygienic conditions, and lack of medical care.

The lack of medical care was particularly significant for Har, who requires medications to treat his blood pressure and diabetes.

Professor Hagai Levin told Maariv: "If these reports were true, and the hostages did not receive their medication, that constitutes a most concerning breach of the agreements."

"We are very concerned for the lives and welfare of the remaining hostages, who are being kept in inhumane conditions and need to be rescued and cared for."

Approximately a month ago, it was reported that an agreement had been reached with the mediation of Qatar and France, according to which Israel would allow humanitarian aid to Gazan residents if medications were brought to the hostages. The agreement did not provide a mechanism for ensuring that the medications would reach the hostages.