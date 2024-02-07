It’s snowing and the winds are gusting bitterly out here on the Hermon, where I’m stationed with my buddies on the Hermon army base.



The war is far from over, and in the meanwhile, we’re doing all we can to keep our spirits up and continue defending our country so our fellow citizens can keep safe.





But it’s frigid up here, and we could all do with extra coats, sweaters, snow boots, and hats to keep warm!



Israel’s soldiers are battling valiantly in the winter frost—in Gaza and on the snow-topped Hermon—to keep our citizens safe.



They’re outside in below-freezing temperatures protecting Israel’s men, women, and children.

For just $200, you can equip a soldier with full winter gear, warming both, his body and heart with your love and achdus!



Open your hands and hearts to show our soldiers that we care!



Donate now to keep Israel’s soldiers warm!





Am Yisrael Chai!