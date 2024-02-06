Terrorists opened fire on Tuesday from the direction of the village of Jalbun at a home in Kibbutz Meirav in the Gilboa region. No one was hurt but the structure was damaged.

The IDF stated: "Security forces in the area returned fire toward the source of the shooting. The forces are searching the area and pursuing the terrorists."

The owner of the home that was hit, Oren Haniv, told Kan Reshet Bet that one of the bullets hit a window and was found in his living room mere centimeters from where his young daughter sat.

"We live 300 meters from the village from where the murders came. Who guarantees that tomorrow morning they won't break through the fence and enter the kibbutz? We can't sleep peacefully," Haniv stated.

Kibbutz Meirav lies just north and east of Samaria and borders the Arab town of Jalbun.

It has been victim to several similar attacks of late. Several months ago residents of the kibbutz entered the village to protest the persistent shootings.