A terror group based in Lebanon called the Galilee Forces published a video on Monday in which they threatened to kill Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionist Party), National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan. The terror group has claimed responsibility for attacks in the past.

The beginning of the video shows photos of Minister Ben-Gvir and MK Succot under a bullet. Later, the video shows a cemetery and pictures of the officials with crosshairs over them.

"The targets are ready and your death is very near," the organization wrote. Adding the verse from the Quran: "Better yet, the Hour is their appointed time—and the Hour will be most catastrophic and most bitter".

The video is signed "The Galilee Forces - Lone Wolves - Israel's worst nightmare," which has already taken responsibility for attacks in the past.

MK Succot commented on the video: "Terrorist threats and intimidation won't affect my work. I will continue to work for the security of the residents of Judea and Samaria as the chairman of the Security Subcommittee for Judea and Samaria.