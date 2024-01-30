Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant in recent days has proposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister Benny Gantz to hold elections half a year after the end of the war or in two years from now, whichever comes first, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.

The goal, according to the report, is to neutralize concerns and suspicions between Netanyahu and Gantz, as well as Netanyahu's concern that Otzma Yehudit may leave the government.

The proposal also states that members of Gantz's party would receive ministerial positions, and not just ministers without portfolios in the War Cabinet as they currently are.

Amid the concerns, Minister Chili Tropper (National Unity) told Radio 103FM earlier in the day that "if there is a proposed deal with Hamas that we can live with, and Netanyahu doesn't sign it, we will leave the government. Even if we replace Netanyahu, the goal to dismantle Hamas won't change."

Regarding elections, he stated: "After a dramatic event, it would be correct for the leadership to go to the nation and check their confidence."