A combat officer spoke to his soldiers and apologized on behalf of the army for not arriving in time to save the entire kibbutz.

“We are leaving Gaza after 55 days of tough fighting in Khan Yunis. We are walking with an upright body, but with a bowed head," he said. "The IDF’s mission has not been completed, only our part in this war has ended for the time being."

"On Friday, 6th October, the children ran around the kibbutz in pleasant and comfortable weather. On Friday night families sat together for a family meal and went to bed with smiles on their faces. In the morning, they woke up to an inferno, to slaughter, to rape and plunder. Unfortunately, we failed because we didn't get here fast enough."

"But even at the height of darkness, there is some light from the stars, and we were the star that spread a little light over the inferno. We managed to reach and rescue a large number of residents - women, old people, and children who will continue their lives and thank you forever. Chai and Kristina, Yarden and Yonat, Uri, Narkis and many others that we cannot forget the look on their faces when we got to their homes," he added.

"We fought bravely and valiantly in the kibbutz and later in Gaza. With our bodies we separated between the evil and the terror, and the good and the freedom of our beloved country. We succeeded in defeating and eliminating the evil murderers. Old men and women will yet return to the streets of Kfar Aza, and the kibbutz will be filled with boys and girls playing in its streets," concluded the officer.