IDF special forces are continuing to engage in intensive battles in the Khan Yunis area. The forces identified and thwarted a terrorist cell armed with an RPG. Additional special forces eliminated several terrorists and located weapons in the area.

The Paratroopers Brigade combat team continues to strike terror targets in the Khan Yunis area. The troops also eliminated terrorists and located large quantities of weapons.

During joint operational activity, two terrorists were killed in an IAF fighter jet strike near the city of Khan Yunis.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops located and destroyed a terror tunnel route, eliminated terrorists, and located weapons in the area.

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF ground troops directed a UAV to eliminate a terrorist that was located nearby them. Over the last day, the troops also killed additional terrorists in the area.