Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday with US President Donald Trump about the ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders discussed Israel’s plans to seize the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza to end the war through the release of hostages and the defeat of Hamas.

The PMO stated that Netanyahu thanked Trump for his "steadfast support of Israel since the start of the war."

Earlier in the day, in a press conference for international media, Netanyahu addressed statments by President Trump regarding claims of starvation in Gaza that seemed to negate his own: "I very much appreciate President Trump's support in this entire seven-front war, his magnificent cooperation in the battle to stop the existential threat from Iran, and his support throughout, his support now... I think that, like me, he recognizes that there have been deprivations in Gaza, caused by Hamas, and what we have to do is overcome them. So we've been working together to overcome it."