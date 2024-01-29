Japan on Sunday became the latest country to announced it has decided to suspend additional funding to the UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”, as the agency conducts an investigation into an allegation that its staff was involved in Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

Japan is "extremely concerned about the alleged involvement of UNRWA staff members in the terror attack on Israel" and has been "strongly urging UNRWA to conduct the investigation in a prompt and complete manner", the foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

Japan is the sixth biggest donor to the agency, according to the UNRWA's 2022 data, noted the news agency.

Since Friday, a host of countries have announced they would be suspending funding to UNRWA, after its commissioner-general, Philippe Lazzarini, announced that the UN agency has launched an investigation into employees who were allegedly involved in the October 7 attacks.

The US was the first to announce it paused funding to UNRWA, and it was followed by Canada, Australia, the UK, and Finland.

On Saturday, Germany, Scotland, and the Netherlands announced that they would suspend funding for UNRWA. France followed suit on Sunday.

UN officials have urged the countries who have paused the funding to UNRWA to reconsider their decision.