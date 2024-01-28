France has announced that it will suspend funding from UNRWA, joining various other nations to make similar decisions amid allegations of the organization's employees involved in the Hamas October 7th massacre.

The French Foreign Ministry added that there are no plans for new payment in the first half of 2024.

Rather, the country “will decide when the time comes what to do in conjunction with the United Nations and the main donors, ensuring that all its requirements for aid transparency and security are taken into account.”

France's decision follows that of several other countries: On Saturday, Germany, Scotland, and the Netherlands announced that they would suspend funding for UNRWA; on Friday, the US voted to pause funding, and it was followed closely by Canada, Australia, the UK, and Finland.

Last month, Switzerland voted to suspend funding to the UN organization.