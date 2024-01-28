שלג כבד בחרמון אתר החרמון

Localized rain and thunderstorms are expected today in the north and central areas of Israel.

A minor flooding warning is in effect in the Judean desert and the Dead Sea region.

The weather is colder than usual for the season. Snow has begun to fall in the Hermon region, and the Sea of Galilee has risen significantly over the past day.

Beginning in the evening, and throughout the night, the rain will increase and spread from the northern border to the Negev desert.

Over this period, flooding is expected throughout the coastal plain cities.