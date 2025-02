Courtesy: I24NEWS

At an altitude of more than 2,000 meters, in extreme weather conditions and in snow sometimes reaching a height of meters, the IDF soldiers (termed Alpinists) are guarding Israel's border on Mount Hermon.

Recently, the security of the Syrian Mount Hermon has been added to their mission, making challenges on the ground and conditions even more difficult.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל