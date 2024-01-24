Miriam Peretz, who lost two of her sons in wars, spoke about the tragedy in Gaza and the heavy price we are paying for war, in an interview with Channel 12 News on Tuesday evening.

"I sense a feeling of suffocation," Peretz said. "I want you to understand, when they knock on the door [to notify you of a fallen soldier in the family], you experience a pain that suffocates you. It's not about one family, it's not about two. These are not names; they are widows and orphans. These are babies that have not yet been born. They are fathers, mothers, grandfathers, grandmothers, circles of suffocating pain.”

She added, "We have to see the light. There is a difference between pain and despair. We do not have the privilege to sense despair. We are not a nation who despairs. They went out to fight so that their children would not have to run to shelters, so that their grandparents would not be killed in their sleep. So will we despair?”

Peretz continued, "In previous wars, soldiers did not leave so many farewell letters. What do they write in these farewell letters? That they are happy. That they set out on a mission with a strong spirit and faith in the just path that they are taking. We have been commanded to continue this spirit, in the same way they set out."

She also said, "They came from different places, but they were united. The wind that blows there in Gaza is a wind of unity. The wind that blows there in Gaza is a wind of resilience. It is a wind of high morale. When they go outside, they encounter a different discourse. The only consolation for bereaved families is that we be worthy of these people and that we continue in this spirit. If not, this sacrifice would have been in vain."

"I've been to visit over 220 families, and everyone says, 'Let it not be in vain’. Please call out for unity, for good. We are good people, we are a good nation. Let us highlight this good. Let us show the bond. Let us show reciprocity between us, because we owe them that."