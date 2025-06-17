US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Monday that he had ordered the deployment of additional defensive capabilities to the Middle East amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

“Protecting US forces is our top priority, and these deployments are intended to strengthen our defensive posture in the region,” Hegseth wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

While Hegseth did not specify what military assets were being deployed, two U.S. officials told Reuters earlier Monday that the military had moved a significant number of refueling aircraft to Europe to provide President Donald Trump with operational options amid rising Middle East tensions.

The officials also confirmed that the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was en route to the Middle East in what one described as a pre-planned deployment. According to Reuters, the Nimitz can carry around 5,000 personnel and over 60 aircraft, including fighter jets.

The officials declined to provide details on the number of aircraft involved.

Hegseth’s announcement came before Trump issued an unusual warning on his Truth Social platform, calling for the evacuation of Tehran.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he wrote.

In a subsequent post, Trump wrote, "AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Earlier on Monday, Trump spoke to reporters at the G7 summit and said that Iran is back at the negotiating table and will sign an agreement, adding, “They would be foolish not to.”

“I'm in constant touch [with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu], and as I've been saying, I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen, but a deal will be signed, and I think Iran is foolish not to sign one. Iran should have signed the deal,” he added.

“I think Iran basically is at the negotiating table. They want to make a deal, and as soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something,” the President stated.