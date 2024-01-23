Sergeant First Class (res.) Ahmad Abu Latif, 26, from Rahat, is remembered as a man with endless pride for his service in an IDF Bedouin battalion, which gained renewed vigor after the October 7th massacre.

He was among the twenty-one soldiers killed in the recent building collapse in southern Gaza.

In a Facebook post, which went viral, he told Ynet and Yediot Aharonot about his determination to fight Hamas.

“Gaza is completely different today. There are murderous terrorist organizations that make no distinction between Jew and Arab.”

“In my community, people have given much to the state. We have proven who we are and what we are worth. Both conscript and career soldiers from our community gave everything for the state.”

“It is important to show that we are part of Israeli society. There are many Bedouins who are hurt by discrimination, but we feel ourselves an inseparable part of Israeli society.”