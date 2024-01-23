הרמטכ"ל בזירת האסון בעזה דובר צה"ל

Today (Tuesday), Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Commander of the Gaza Division, Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, and commander of the Southern Brigade, Colonel Tal Ashur, held a preliminary investigation at the site where 21 IDF soldiers fell yesterday in Gaza.

"Israel woke up this morning to a harsh and painful message: 21 soldiers dead. The best in this country, those who volunteered to protect our home and paid the most expensive price. We share in the grief of their families for the heavy loss and know that their pain is too much to bear," The Chief of Staff said.

"If this is any comfort, I would like the families to know that the soldiers fell in battle near the border fence, during an operation in the buffer zone between the Israeli communities and Gaza. This is a mission whose entire purpose was to create the security conditions required for the residents of the Gaza surrounding communities to return to their homes in safety. This is the reason we went to war, which began in a cruel attempt to end life. Now we are more determined than ever to bring life back here and with even greater energies."

The Chief of Staff added, "I have just returned from the site where the soldiers fell and I met the commanders. I heard initial insights and first lessons. We, as always, will investigate the incident in depth and learn the lessons while continuing fighting, so that such an incident will not happen ever again."

He said, "Today we are grieving the loss of 21 soldiers – all dear reservists who deserve enormous respect and appreciation from the entire country, for volunteering, for their determination and endless consent to give to their country. They started their service together, in the Givati ​​Brigade, and continued in the reserves. They come from all parts of Israeli society and from all over Israel – they are a model group and an example for all of us. No one is dearer to us than them. We will bow our heads but stand tall to continue the fighting for the defense of our homes. We are still fighting."

"The fighting will be long and many more challenges await us. We are refreshing our forces and changing methods of fighting, knowing that we will return and be in need of more reservists again after they rest. We are attentive to the needs of all reservists. We embrace and appreciate them all. In light of the ultimate mission, we remain united – for the security of the citizens of Israel.”

He also said, "On this difficult day it is important to say, we have been fighting for 108 days and we have not forgotten the seventh of October. We have not forgotten why we went to war. In the last day, we have expanded the fighting in Khan Yunis, we have gained more achievements, and at the same time, we are continuing to fight in northern Gaza and deepening our achievements. We are eliminating and injuring many terrorists, many commanders – Hamas murderers and we will continue to act with great determination against them."

The Chief of Staff concluded, "On this day we have paid the great and painful price of war, but the war we are fighting now is necessary and just like no other war. We will continue to fight for our obvious right to live here in security."