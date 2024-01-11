Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is ending his long-shot 2024 presidential campaign, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with his plans.

Christie will announce his decision at a town hall in New Hampshire on Wednesday, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Christie’s exit portends to boost the candidacies of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who have emerged as the two main alternatives to former President Donald Trump.

Christie faced pressure in recent days to end his bid to help boost Haley in New Hampshire, a state where she has focused her campaign resources.

He previously sought the Republican nomination in 2016 but dropped out of the race after he finished sixth in the New Hampshire primary and endorsed Trump.

Christie then helmed Trump’s transition team and later on became a close adviser to the former president. He was floated as a potential appointment to a number of administration jobs, including that of Vice President, though none ever materialized.

Following Trump’s defeat and attempt to overturn the 2020 election, Christie turned on him and sought to establish himself as one of Trump’s chief Republican critics.

He leaves the race with under 4% support in the polls, for fifth place, according to the RealClearPolitics average of national GOP polls.

Other candidates who have dropped out of the Republican presidential race are Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who dropped out in mid-November, and former Vice President Mike Pence who withdrew in late October.