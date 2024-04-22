Florida governor Ron DeSantis spoke out today against the Biden administration's failures to address antisemitism on campus.

''The Biden Justice and Education Departments are asleep at the wheel regarding antisemitism on college campuses,'' he tweeted.

''Both agencies should hold these universities accountable,'' he demanded.

The governor had a specific demand for foreign students who take part in protests against Israel. ''The visa of any foreign student who is championing Hamas should be canceled.''