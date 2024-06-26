Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a law defining antisemitism in state law, which was widely supported in the legislature, Florida Politics reported.

The legislation, HB 187, provides that Florida defines antisemitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews,” and rhetorical and manifestations of such hatred “directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals, their property, community institutions and religious facilities.”

The measure includes 11 examples of antisemitism that line up with its definition. They include “dehumanizing” stereotypes that Jews control industries and government, “demonizing” symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism such as blood libel, Holocaust denial, and double standards when criticizing Israel, the only Jewish-majority country.

The measure explicitly provides that the term “antisemitism” does not apply to criticism of Israel that is similar to criticism of any other country. It also states that the measure “may not be construed to diminish or infringe upon any right protected under the First Amendment … or to conflict with federal or state antidiscrimination laws.”

The legislation codifies the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism into state law.

The IHRA working definition offers a comprehensive description of antisemitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and, sometimes controversially, the way antisemitism relates to the ways criticism of Israel is expressed.

HB 187 will go into effect July 1.

Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) CEO Sacha Roytman welcomed the move in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) applauds the passing of HB 187, which codifies the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism and its 11 accompanying examples into state-wide legislation. The sponsor of the bill, House Representative Randy Fine, was part of a recent CAM delegation that visited Israel to witness and understand the impact of October 7th attack on its community and people,” said Roytman.

“We thank Rep. Randy Fine, Rep. Michael Gottlieb, and others for introducing this bill to protect the Jewish community in Florida, as well as Governor Ron DeSantis for signing the bill into law to combat antisemitism in all its forms,” added Roytman.