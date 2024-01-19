תיעוד מחיסול סגן ראש מערך ההסברה דובר צה"ל

Yesterday (Thursday), Wael Abu-Fanounah, a senior member of Islamic Jihad, was eliminated during a precise IAF airstrike led by the Southern Command, and based on IDF and ISA intelligence direction, the IDF announced Friday morning.

Wael Abu-Fanounah was the Deputy Head of Islamic Jihad’s psychological warfare operations. He held several positions within the terrorist organization’s ranks, including as an assistant to Khalil Bahtini, the Islamic Jihad’s Commander of the northern region of the Gaza Strip.

Abu-Fanounah was responsible for publishing videos of the Islamic Jihad’s rocket attacks against Israel, as well as the creation and distribution of documentation of the Israeli hostages as part of the psychological warfare waged against the Israeli public by the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

IDF ground troops and naval forces are continuing to conduct joint operational activity in the Gaza Strip, including precise airstrikes.

Additionally, IDF naval forces are continuing to assist ground troops through strikes from the sea.

In the central Gaza strip, IDF forces continued to conduct counterterrorism activity. The troops came under RPG attack, cleared the area, and seized an RPG launcher, AK-47s, and military equipment.

In northern Gaza, over the last day, combined air and ground forces engaged and killed several armed terrorists.