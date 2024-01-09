British Tory MP Sir Michael Ellis denounced South Africa in the Parliament for its decision to accuse Israel of genocide in the Hague.

"South Africa is moving geopolitically towards Iran and openly supports Hamas. Its Foreign Secretary even said that Israel does not have the right to defend itself," he declared. "They are in danger of becoming a terrorist proxy."

"As a former Attorney General, I can say that South Africa's case has no legal merit whatsoever. Israel's actions are in lawful self-defense. This is a dangerous political step that the United States has already criticized," he added.

He also appealed to Andrew Mitchell, Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Development and Africa, and asked that he denounce South Africa's lawsuit.

Mitchell replied: "South Africa is entirely entitled to refer this matter. Right hon. and hon. Members will reach conclusions for themselves on whether something like that is helpful at this time."