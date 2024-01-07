On Friday morning, a special workshop was held at the Israel Dog Unit (IDU) base in Kfar Tapuah in Samaria for trainee trainers from Woof-Dogs Academy. The IDU, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, shared their experience in canine security and rescue work, and taught the trainers learned how to handle rescue, detection, and cadaver dogs. The workshop included both theoretical and practical lessons.

As part of the theoretical lessons, IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov lectured on a broad array of topics related to the proper training and deployment of working dogs in the search for missing persons, correct methods to analyze and manage a missing person case, and proper care and training of working dogs from a young age.

The practical section was held in the Samaria hills near the IDU base, and included demonstrations of working dogs in various roles by IDU volunteers.

Ben-Yaakov commented: "At this difficult time, we are working to train as many operational dogs as possible to respond to any national emergency. We are always happy to host professional trainers, apprentices, and certified handlers, and add them to the circle of rescue forces in Israel, with the aim of saving lives and locating missing people. We wish them success."